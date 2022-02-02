MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "LaMore Poetry": an enjoyable poetic experience that will delight and inspire. "LaMore Poetry" is the creation of published author Tyler Hoey.
Hoey shares, "Tipping transverse opportunity for all, starting and ending with new beginnings, birth into maturity.
"Glory in peaceful, new, clear ideas lending voices out to smooth a stone, or line up exact opposite cloud-filled horizons to extend the day, life of animals coexist with other animals, and people with other people, leaving footprints of gain to end up in succession with all other beings. Triggering instinctive points in movement and pathological thinking to guide us distinctively and insightfully into the future; left with neutering nature, God's intention to spring life and light shine upon all those in the circle of life and to make it glow all around us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyler Hoey's new book is a joyous celebration of God's creation through creative writing.
Hoey shares a compelling collection of poetry for the enjoyment and consideration of believers both new and established.
