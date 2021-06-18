MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Law and Grace: Friends or Enemies?": an inspiring deep dive into the fundamental queries of religion and faith. "The Law and Grace: Friends or Enemies?" is the creation of published author, Tyler Utkov, an author searching to justify observation of the Torah and following Yeshua.
Tyler writes, "There is much confusion today, not to mention the past 1,700 years, of the two subjects of law and grace. So many people seem to think that these realities are somehow diametrically opposed to each other. Can these, which are both called 'holy, just, and good,' be in conflict? Law and grace, which are directly from the Creator's own essence and nature, does one 'do away with' the other? Can God make void one of His own attributes? This agrees with the Messiah's own words when He said, 'A kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand' (Matt. 12:25). So then, why do the scribes say that 'New Covenant grace does away with Old Covenant law'? The Scriptures, both the Tanakh (what is referred to as the Old Testament) and the writings of the apostles, are one united whole."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyler Utkov's new book is a moving work of spirituality and choosing the right path.
After noticing, when reading the New Testament, that the apostles are teaching and quoting from the Law, the Prophets, and the Psalms, Utkov brings attention to the fact that these documents must be valid. If the apostles of Jesus Christ quote from them as the basis of the New Testament, then the New Testament must be in agreement with it. Unfortunately, it seems that a large portion of Christianity is somewhat confused on this matter, although they are sincere and genuine in their faith. To alleviate this confusion, Utkov has written of the intent of Yahweh and his Son Yeshua/Jesus.
