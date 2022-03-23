MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Her Journey with Tyquela Devotionals": a potent tale of one woman's spiritual and deeply personal journey. "Her Journey with Tyquela Devotionals" is the creation of published author Tyquela Able, a loving and determined mother.
Able shares, "After giving birth to her only child, Ki'Mahni Able, Mom got really sick and got the runaround about what was going on with her health. She finally found out after being diagnosed that she has postpartum cardiomyopathy, which usually occurs after giving birth. She then found out her heart was failing, and the only way she will survive is if she has heart surgery. Tyquela had to wear a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), which is a mechanical pump that is implanted inside a person's chest to help a failing heart pump blood and function. That is a bridge to a heart transplant that Tyquela later receives.
"Tyquela began to call out on God and pray, speak to him and connect with him more by standing on his promises and knowing God did not give her the spirit of fear. She will pull through whatever God has ahead for her.
"Have you ever needed support in a tough situation?
"Tyquela is here to uplift, support, and share her journey with the world. She is here to share God's Word and give you positive insights for any one that ever been in a situation or know someone who has been in a situation. Tyquela has created devotionals to keep you focused and remind us of who we are in Christ and who He wants us to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyquela Able's new book will encourage readers faced with similar medical crises.
Able shares a compelling opportunity for spiritual growth that presents an optimistic approach to facing life's journey.
