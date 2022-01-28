MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sons of Glory: Redemption of the Body: The Revealing of the Sons of God during the 'Great Tribulation'": an illuminating spiritual journey in pages that will draw one closer in faith to God and prepare for the coming of Jesus Christ. "Sons of Glory: Redemption of the Body: The Revealing of the Sons of God during the 'Great Tribulation'" is the creation of published author Tyrone D. Walker, a full-time evangelist. He ministered in churches from coast to coast and abroad. In 2013, the Lord called for him to move to Miami where he is presently attending King Jesus Ministry.
Walker shares, "This book is for those sons and daughters of the Lord Jesus Christ who have been weeping between the porch and the altar, crying out unto the Lord of glory. There is something stirring inside of you ready to explode. The fire inside of you is burning. You feel like it's time for you to move now! But it seems as if someone has pushed the pause button that's keeping you from your destiny. If you feel like everything that used to work for you has dried up, God has you in a strange place, a place where you are hungry and full at the same time, where all your spiritual senses are being exercised. This book was written to let you know the time of your coming out is at hand. Get ready! Keep pressing, keep praying, keep seeking. This is the price of becoming a Son of Glory.
"We are living in what the Bible calls the beginning of sorrows: 'All these are the beginning of sorrows' (Matthew 24:8). This book is designed to encourage you to 'stay planted by the rivers of water' (Psalm 1:3) for your season is at hand. I'm not talking about the rapture. I'm talking about the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ in the last days, to glorify his Sons of Glory here on earth, 'the manifestation of the Sons of God.' Jesus will return to reveal his glory. It will manifest in the life of his sons and daughters.
"This book is written for those who understand they can't stay in their comfort zone, they have to go places they've never known, for there is a glory realm that has been hidden since the beginning of the church age that is ready to be revealed in these last days."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyrone D. Walker's new book is a stirring manuscript that brings to the readers enlightening knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual inspiration that will strengthen their faith enough to be prepared for God's glory.
