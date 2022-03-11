MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The True Love of Jesus Christ: The Difference Between Eternal Life and Death": a potent reminder of God's love for creation. "The True Love of Jesus Christ: The Difference Between Eternal Life and Death" is the creation of published author Tyson Amos, a loving father of seven and lifelong Christian.
Amos shares, "The True Love of Jesus Christ: The Difference between Eternal Life and Death is a book based on God's love for us. God loves us so very much that He sent His only begotten son, Jesus Christ, which is Him in the flesh, to die for the world since whoever believes in Him may have everlasting life and not everlasting death. I can assure you that Jesus is our Savior and that the words that have been written to us are true; He purged my sins away personally and took profanity off my tongue in one day. If you read in James, He tells us that the tongue can only be tamed by the power of the Holy Spirit, and I assure you that He can do so. He has done that for me, and it took one day for me to repent, which means to turn around and change the inner man or woman and become obedient, which also means to live as close to the will of His Father, our father, as we can.
"We are not perfect, by all means, and never will be, so love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, body, and soul. The next thing we have to do is a lot like loving our Lord with all of our heart, mind, body, and soul. It is loving your neighbor as you love yourself. If you love your neighbor as you love yourself, you wouldn't lie to yourself, you wouldn't steal from yourself, you wouldn't kill yourself, so on and so forth. This is just an example of how we are supposed to live. I am so glad to be able to share the love and knowledge the Lord has given to me. Knowledge becomes wisdom when knowledge is applied, so I am here to tell you I love you, my friends. Amen. Praise the Lord."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyson Amos's new book will rejuvenate the spirit and engage the soul as readers delve into an appreciative discussion of God's promise to all.
Amos offers readers a thoughtful discussion of relevant scripture paired with personal testimony.
