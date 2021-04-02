COLUMBIA, Pa., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbia Borough has received confirmation that Matthew Grab's complaint, filed in April 2020, alleging excessive force against the Borough, Chief Jack Brommer and Officers James Jacobs and Brett Keyser has been voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff and that dismissal has been confirmed by the U.S. District Court. The voluntary withdrawal of all claims thoroughly vindicates the position of the Borough that its officers acted professionally and appropriately at all times.
On April 18, 2020, officers from the Columbia Borough Police were asked to assist a state parole agent in the 100 blk. of N. 6th St. Upon the officers' arrival, Grab attempted to flee, but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. It was then discovered that Grab was hiding a bag of cocaine in his underwear, according to court records. Grab (39), a Columbia resident, was charged with one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He was later taken to Lancaster County Prison by State Parole.
"Our entire police department takes its role in serving and protecting our community with great responsibility. Just as concluded, we were confident that the facts of this circumstance would result in dismissal of the lawsuit and we want to thank the U.S. District Court for their due diligence in this process," stated Chief Jack Brommer of Columbia Borough Police.
Case Information: US District Court for Easter District of Pennsylvania, 5:20-cv-01815-EGS Document 46 Filed 03/24/21
###
About Columbia Borough Police
Under the direction of Chief Jack Brommer, the police department employs 18 full-time officers, 3 part-time officers and 3 full-time support staff. The department is responsible for a jurisdiction covering 2 square miles and containing a population of approximately 10,500. http://www.columbiapd.org
Media Contact
Mandy Arnold, Gavin, +1 7175802724, Marnold@gavinadv.com
SOURCE Columbia Borough Police