PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The intellectual property law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that it has been named a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for 2022, again achieving national rankings in the practice areas of intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, trademark law, and patent law.
The firm also achieved Tier 1 metropolitan rankings in the Philadelphia area for intellectual property litigation, patent litigation and patent law. Panitch Schwarze also was recognized among the top firms in the Philadelphia area for trademark law and in the Delaware area for intellectual property litigation.
"Best Law Firm" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.
The highest honor, a Tier 1 ranking, is based on a firm's overall evaluation, which is derived from a combination of its clients' feedback, the regard that lawyers in other firms in the same practice area have for the firm, and information that the firm provided to Best Lawyers via a survey.
To be eligible for a "Best Law Firm" ranking, a firm must have at least one lawyer included in The Best Lawyers in America©. Attorneys are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed. For 2022, eight Panitch Schwarze attorneys were named among Best Lawyers.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and Internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
Media Contact
Caitlan McCafferty, Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP, 215.340.0480, cmccafferty@furiarubel.com
SOURCE Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP