PAOLI, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Universal Atlantic Systems (UAS) has been named The Monitoring Association's (TMA) 2021 Monitoring Center of the Year. The TMA Monitoring Center Excellence Awards recognize any FM Approved, Intertek/ETL or UL-Listed central station and outstanding personnel who perform in the highest professional manner, thereby making a significant contribution to the betterment of the alarm industry and the alarm profession while demonstrating exceptional service to their customers and community. The TMA Excellence Awards Program is co-sponsored by SDM Magazine.
"We are honored to receive such a prestigious award from TMA," said Scott R. Elkins, President of UAS. "This year, more than most, it was about the entire organization coming together to do what we do best, and that is to take care of and serve our customers in the most challenging environment that we have had in our careers."
"Congratulations to Scott Elkins and the UAS team," said Karyn Hodgson of TMA. "This honor is only awarded to leaders who are heavily involved in bettering the industry through volunteering with industry associations to advance important issues such as standards, public sector engagement, and legislation."
About Universal Atlantic Systems (UAS)
Since its founding in 1972, UAS and its employees have helped redefine the meaning of integrated security services in the industry. Headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, UAS is a national provider of integrated security services protecting over 15 billion in commercial assets for a diverse client base including: food service providers, convenience stores, retailers, equipment rental dealers and other asset-intensive outdoor facilities.
UAS is a leading provider of physical security systems designed to protect people and property. From Access Control and CCTV to Fire Systems and Security Systems, our customer-centric passion, coupled with our industry leading back-end services, returns more dollars to your bottom line than you invest with UAS. Our customers enjoy access to their own dedicated account management team and the UAS CAD team, who helps serve the needs of our customers' architects, construction teams, and governing municipalities.
