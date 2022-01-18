PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UE LifeSciences has entered into a definitive distribution agreement with Siemens Healthineers, adding its flagship device iBreastExam to Siemens' 360-degree breast care product portfolio for the U.S. market.
The two organizations unite to improve outcomes for a disease that impacts 1 in 8 women (in the U.S.) during their lifetime; a disease that disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic women and one that is projected to claim the lives of 43,600 women this year.
"We're committed to improving breast cancer-related outcomes by recognizing unmet needs in healthcare delivery, and UE LifeSciences' iBreastExam clearly addresses a well-defined niche in primary care," said Niral Patel, Vice President of X-ray Products for Siemens Healthineers. "With iBreastExam we're making women's health more equitable and inclusive for all populations."
In a peer-reviewed study published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2020, iBreastExam was noted as a solution to the 'need for additional triage mechanisms' for reducing the pool of 'true negatives'. At CES 2022, UE Life Sciences received the Global Women's HealthTech Award from The World Bank, IFC and the Consumer Technology Association.
"An objective, quick, and painless documentation of routine breast exams inform and empower care providers and women, especially those younger than 40, with dense breasts, or with family history," said Dr. Brian Englander, Chairman of the Department of Radiology at Pennsylvania Hospital.
iBreastExam is an FDA cleared, hand-held breast examination device that optimizes the doctor's routine clinical breast exam, making it objective and traceable with automated digital documentation that can be attached to the patient's electronic health record. Under the multi-year collaboration with UE LifeSciences, Siemens Healthineers will harness its interdisciplinary national sales team to bring the innovative technology to hospitals, health systems and women's health providers across the country.
"Siemens Healthineers is an undisputed leader in healthcare innovation, and we're proud to collaborate with them to accelerate the shared mission of improving access to care for women everywhere," said Mihir Shah, founder and president of UE LifeSciences. "We have the means of addressing these disparities meaningfully, if we embrace data and technology that can augment existing mechanisms," Shah added.
UE LifeSciences and Siemens Healthineers will begin co-marketing the iBreastExam in Q1 2022, making it available to healthcare providers by January 2022. For sales inquiries, please contact Jeff Bell at Jeffrey.t.bell@siemens-healthineers.com.
About UE LifeSciences
UE LifeSciences is a women's health company focused on preventive oncology. It designs, develops and commercializes medical technology solutions that enable early detection of leading cancers in women. UE LifeSciences' hallmark product, iBreastExam, is a hand-held, battery powered wireless device that enables affordable and radiation-free documentation and early detection of breast lumps at the point of care. Over 500,000 women across ten countries have received the iBreastExam check-up and more than 200 cases of breast cancer have been diagnosed with its aid. iBreastExam has received Innovative Health Technology recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO) and 2021 Thought Leader recognition at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (by ACOG TV). For more information about iBreastExam, please contact info@uelifesciences.com or call 267-225-0453.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, and in-vivo diagnostics. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 54,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €2.2 billion. Further information is available at http://www.siemens-healthineers.com.
Media Contact
Anthony Stipa, Quickstudy, +1 (610) 420-1724, anthony@quickstudypr.com
SOURCE UE LifeSciences