MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jade Prays All Day": a charming tale of faith. "Jade Prays All Day" is the creation of published author, Uloma Nwagbara.
Nwagbara shares, "Jade knows that prayer changes things, so she doesn't hesitate when it comes to praying to her heavenly Father about all things big or small. Join her as she journeys through her day as she declares with expectation that it will be a good day!
"Thank you, God, for waking me up. You are such a good, good Father. It's a new day, and I am so thankful for it. I believe it's going to be an awesome day because you are with me, you are for me, you love me, and I love you.""
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Uloma Nwagbara's new book is an endearing tale of love and faith in Christ.
Pairing a hopeful story with darling illustrations, Nwagbara invites readers to experience the power of taking time to be thankful throughout one's day.
View a synopsis of "Jade Prays All Day" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Jade Prays All Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jade Prays All Day", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
