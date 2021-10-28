Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)

 By PA AFL-CIO

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Secretary of Labor and longtime union member Marty Walsh stood in solidarity with striking workers on the BCTGM Local 374G picket line in Lancaster, PA.

The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following statement:

"We appreciate the U.S. Secretary of Labor showing his support for workers striking against corporate greed.  It is encouraging to see a Labor Department that puts workers at the center of public policy."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-members-welcome-us-secretary-of-labor-marty-walsh-to-bctgm-picket-line-301411038.html

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.