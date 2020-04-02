BLUE BELL, Pa., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that, for the second consecutive year, Gartner has positioned the company in the Leaders quadrant of its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America.
Gartner defines managed workplace services (MWS) as "a subset of the IT outsourcing market that includes traditional end-user outsourcing as well as new digital workplace services to provide cloud-first, automated and integrated support to end users."
According to the report, end-user outsourcing traditionally took an IT-centric approach; however, the nature of work has drastically changed as "most jobs today require an intensive use of technology," in which "they require most workers to be productive at several locations, rather than just in a designated office facility, and in many cases, outside of regular business hours." As the number of people working remotely surges, business leaders are now challenged to not only provide better approaches to enterprise work but also do so in ways that replicate common consumer experiences.
"This is an unprecedented time in the world, and more people are being asked to work from home now than at any point in history," said Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer, Unisys. "In order to be successful working remotely, businesses need to provide personalization, seamless processes and mobile enablement. We think Gartner's recognition of Unisys as a Leader in managed workplace services for the second year in a row underscores our ability to deliver a secure digital workplace experience that fosters productivity and collaboration, regardless of where a person is based."
The Unisys suite of Digital Workplace Services enables clients to transform their business processes, services and productivity using cloud-based, mobile-centric solutions that facilitate greater innovation and productivity while reducing IT costs. The Unisys InteliServe™ platform is powered by automation and artificial intelligence (AI), transforming the traditional workplace into an intelligent platform that delivers a frictionless user experience and superior field services.
"We believe this positioning reflects the strategic investments that Unisys is making in driving AI into its complete portfolio of workplace services offerings, including through its pervasive workplace automation platform, InteliServe," said Mickey Davis, global vice president, Digital Workplace Services, Unisys. "By integrating new technologies such as AI, robotic process automation, advanced analytics and machine learning, we are able to truly change the user experiences within traditional services such as service desk or field services. But more importantly, we are able to enhance the entire user journey by extending the capabilities across business unit applications and processes such as HR, compliance, and/or finance.
A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America (Published on: 25 February 2020; Authored by: Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Tobit Bet) can be accessed here.
For more information on Unisys Digital Workplace Services, please click here.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Unisys
Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.
Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
RELEASE NO.: 0402/9760
UIS-C