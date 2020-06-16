NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association and the Department of Rehabilitation Science and Technology at the University of Pittsburgh have co-developed a new app that informs and encourages consumers and their families to play an active role in acquiring, using, and maintaining their manual wheelchairs and handling health issues related to wheelchair use.
"As a national nonprofit serving people with spinal cord injuries and disorders, we know how important having a properly fitted manual wheelchair is in pursuing a healthy, active and independent lifestyle," said James Weisman, president & CEO of United Spinal Association.
The 'My Wheelchair Guide' manual wheelchair mobile app (MWG Manual) includes tools and resources to guide consumers through the wheelchair selection, delivery and maintenance process. The app also provides practical information to evaluate each individual's unique medical and functional needs, whether they are a beginner or advanced wheelchair user.
The MWG Manual wheelchair mobile app features:
- Self-assessment & maintenance checklists
- Customizable to-do lists
- Wheelchair skills videos
- Illustrations on wheelchair types, parts, & accessories
- Critical health considerations
- Organized hub that integrates the contacts essential to getting a wheelchair
- Ability to take notes within the app using text, pictures, or voice recordings
- Q&A section
The MWG Manual wheelchair mobile app is supported through a grant (#90DP0056) from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research. It is available for download from Google Play and Apple app store by searching "MWG Manual".
The app is being distributed with support from the Clinician Task Force; the National Coalition for Assistive and Rehab Technology; the National Registry of Rehabilitation Technology Suppliers; and the Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of North America.
For more information, visit www.unitedspinal.org/my-wheelchair-guide.
About United Spinal Association
Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.
About the University of Pittsburgh
The University of Pittsburgh is a state-related research university, founded as the Pittsburgh Academy in 1787. Pitt is a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU), which comprises 63 preeminent doctorate-granting research institutions in North America. Students from the Department of Rehabilitation Science and Technology work alongside designers, engineers, and clinical professionals. Upon graduation, the students typically work in hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, or companies specializing in assistive technology, state agencies or research labs.