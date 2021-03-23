BIGLERVILLE, Penn., Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Upper Adams School District, inclusive of Biglerville High School, has embarked on a comprehensive Anti-Racism Plan as part of a broader diversity, equity and inclusivity initiative, inclusive of unconscious bias training, listening to students and alumni, and review of the district's processes and protocols to ensure schools are educating all students in a safe, healthy and non-discriminatory learning environment. The Upper Adams School District is committed to a sustainable plan that is both far-reaching and transparent in its approach and strives to apply a necessary lens to every action that affects our children's livelihood.
District administration, faculty and staff see themselves as protectors and advocates for student success, and with this plan as a resource, the district strives to lead through its civic and moral responsibility to create a tomorrow that is free of racism, bias, discrimination and bullying.
This Anti-Racism Plan was developed in partnership with leaders in the community and racism experts across the state, and through listening to the voices of our students, alumni, community and district faculty and staff. This plan is expected to evolve and advance over time to ensure continual progress. Updates on the district's Anti-Racism Plan are accessible at, UpperAdams.org, under About Us, click on Anti-Racism Plan or at https://www.upperadams.org/anti-racism-plan.
"Today, the lens of our vision has expanded to how we affect fostering a community and world that supports our students' success as we teach, mentor, and lead through exemplary behavior that inspires equitable change.
Our Anti-Racism Plan is the start of our efforts and will be ever-present in our district's actions to eradicate racism, discrimination and bullying in all forms. As we implement our plan and integrate an anti-racism lens to our work, we look forward to sharing our progress and impact ongoing," stated Wesley T. Doll, Ed.D., Upper Adams School District Superintendent.
All students and parents are asked to report any racist or bullying behavior through the Safe2Say Something School Safety Program at Safe2SayPa.org (https://www.safe2saypa.org), where information may be reported anonymously through the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, or through the Policy 103 Discrimination Report form through the district website (https://go.boarddocs.com/pa/uada/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=BSKR4X6C241F).
