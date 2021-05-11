PARADISE, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businesses rely on it to connect their employees and serve their customers. Much of the technology farmers use depends on it. Our kids are using it to complete homework assignments. Just like electricity and running water, the internet is vital to our everyday lives. However, thousands of people in South Central Pennsylvania and other rural areas of Pennsylvania don't have access to a reliable broadband connection.
The infrastructure needed to deliver common broadband methods, like cable, carries a high cost, and it's currently not cost-effective to build out into the areas that need it the most.
This is where technologies like Fixed Wireless Internet come into play. Upward Broadband, a family-owned business based in Paradise, PA, was founded with the mission of reaching the underserved areas of rural Pennsylvania. Using this technology, Upward Broadband has been able to provide a high-speed, reliable internet connection to a growing subscriber base of 600 families, businesses, and farmers that desperately need it.
In a recent Google Review, Darla B, a Lancaster County resident, stated, "I have 4 kids, ranging in age from 16 down to 3 years old. 3 of them have school computers, we live in an area that didn't have internet options. They used to have [to] take turns using internet, but with Upward we can be on the internet at the same time!"
A high-speed alternative to cable or fiber, fixed wireless internet transmits a high-speed, fiber-backed internet signal from an access point to multiple fixed locations. To receive the signal, customers need a line of sight from the access point to the reception device (typically on an exterior wall or roof at the customer's location).
"My DSL internet service dropped in reliability. I use my home office for business," shares Tim F. on a recent Google review of Upward Broadband. Tim is a Lancaster County resident that traded his DSL connection to Upward Broadband's fixed wireless internet. "Work productivity went from frustrating to fantastic."
"It's very exciting to us to take what has been, unfortunately, a great disadvantage in rural communities, and actually give them the same opportunity for access to the internet, to data, to move their businesses, their learning, their healthcare, and things like that forward," shares Tim Beiler, owner of Upward Broadband.
Media Contact
Andy Schell, Paradise Energy Solutions, +1 717.296.1921, marketing@paradiseenergysolutions.com
SOURCE Paradise Energy Solutions