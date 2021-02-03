HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Clemens
Executive Vice President
Clemens, a veteran in the life insurance market, has been promoted to Executive Vice President.
Clemens who also heads the Life Markets Division and began his insurance career as an independent life insurance agent in 2000 and became Life Markets Vice President in 2007. Steve will oversee new market development in the Life Markets department and work with the newly-formed Leadership Team to expand referral and employee benefit divisions.
Clemens is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), where he served on the NAIFA Greater Harrisburg Board of Directors (2018-2020) and currently as the NAIFA Greater Harrisburg President.
Deborah Wilkinson, CBC
Senior Vice President
Wilkinson, a recognized leader in the health insurance industry, has been promoted to Senior Vice President. As part of URL's Leadership Team, she will oversee an expansion of their individual and group health markets, while working closely with Pennsylvania state government regulators to voice the concerns of the insurance agent and brokerage community.
Wilkinson holds the designation of Certified Benefits Consultant (CBC) and represents the interests of agents and brokerages as the Vice President of Central PA Association of Health Underwriters (CPAHU), and member of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) and Pennsylvania Association of Health Underwriters (PAHU).
Wilkinson was chosen in 2020 to be the chairperson of the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority (PHIEA) Advisory Council (representing PAHU), a role she uses to continue to support and educate agents.
Jim McDaniel
Vice President
McDaniel, a marketing, and technology specialist has been promoted to Vice President.
As part of his new role on URL's Leadership Team, he will continue to bring cutting edge insurance technology and marketing programs to the company and their customers. Since 2005, McDaniel has overseen print and web advertising campaigns, company branding, web development, information security and infrastructure management and in 2009 was promoted to Marketing and Technology Director.
McDaniel also leads the Marketing and Technology Division that plans and executes campaigns focusing on an omni-channel approach. He is also responsible for adopting, upgrading, and maintaining computer systems and resources. He has been a licensed insurance producer since 2012.
Christy Wilbert, PLCS, AINS
Vice President
Wilbert, with experience in multiple lines of insurance and agency relations, has been promoted to Vice President. She will spearhead an expansion of the Medicare Offerings footprint, and as a member of URL's Leadership Team will focus on key company initiatives and employee development.
Since joining URL in 2015 as Medicare Marketing Director, Wilbert has been instrumental in positioning their Medicare Offerings department to become one of the leading field marketing organizations for agents and agencies nationwide.
Wilbert has worked in the insurance industry since 2004 as an independent agent. She began working at Donegal Insurance Group as a Call Center Representative before obtaining promotions to General Casualty Claims and then Personal Lines Underwriter. Wilbert holds a designation of Personal Lines Coverage Specialist (PLCS), an Associate in General Insurance (AINS), and is actively pursuing an Associate in Management. She holds insurance licenses for property and casualty, and health and accident.
Thomas Purcell
Apollo Employee Benefits Services Director
Purcell has been promoted to Apollo Employee Benefits Services Director.
Since 2015, Purcell has been an important part of URL's Health Plan Options team. He quickly rose to the position of Health Sales Manager. He also holds a designation as a Registered Employee Benefits Consultant (REBC).
Purcell will help spearhead the Apollo Employee Benefit Services division, providing employee benefits packages and payroll services for HR professionals.
Purcell is also the Legislative Chair for Central PA Association of Health Underwriters (CPAHU), where he manages and coordinates legislative and regulatory activities. Serving as the link between PA and the national Government Affairs staff, the Legislative Council, and the national and state boards regarding legislative and regulatory issues.
Kelly Lucas
Orion Client Services Manager
Lucas has been promoted to Orion Client Services Manager.
Lucas joined URL as a Medicare Specialist in 2018. In her new role Lucas will work to expand URL's referral services to more agencies and organizations in all of URL's insurance lines.
Rosanne Eastman
Office Manager
Eastman has been promoted to Office Manager.
Eastman joined URL as a receptionist in 2018. In her new role Eastman will be handling the daily operations of the office, as well as managing the mailroom and receptionist.
About URL Insurance Group
URL is a multi-faceted insurance products and services company, serving business owners and leaders, insurance agents, and professional advisors since 1986. They work in the lines of annuities, employee benefits, life insurance and Medicare. URL employees 44 staff, and partners with agents in all 50 states.
Media Contact
Jim McDaniel, URL Insurance Group, +1 7175405690 Ext: 144, info@urlinsgroup.com
SOURCE URL Insurance Group