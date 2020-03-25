NORRISTOWN, Pa., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Aaron's, the creators of Thinking Putty®, announced today that they will be shifting their operations from toy-making to producing much-needed hand sanitizer for the Norristown and Philadelphia communities including municipal workers, healthcare facilities, public utilities, and first responders.
"Chemistry and formulas are what we do at Crazy Aaron's. We have the ability to hop on science projects quickly here at Crazy Aaron's, and we're looking at this effort to create an FDA-approved hand sanitizer formula as the ultimate science project," said Founder and Executive Chairman, Aaron Muderick. "It's an honor to help in any way we can during this uncertain time."
In just 72 hours, Crazy Aaron's engineering team successfully changed over their production line to produce hand sanitizer, obtained the necessary government approvals, and have already donated the first 100 gallons produced to local first responders. The company had materials on hand which were able to be put into immediate use. Additionally, by partnering with Norristown neighbor Five Saints Distilling, the business has been able to secure supplies so that production can increase. Currently, Crazy Aaron's is seeking additional organizations who may be in need of hand sanitizer, and will continue to ramp up daily production quantities.
Crazy Aaron's has the capability to produce 1500 gallons per day.
"We're very proud of the ingenuity, teamwork and community esprit de corps demonstrated by Aaron Muderick of Crazy Aaron's and John George of Five Saints Distilling," said Crandall Jones, Norristown's Municipal Administrator/CAO. "The Municipal Council greatly appreciates these great Norristown businesses and their commitment and partnership in doing their part to help keep our community and all of Montgomery County safe in these challenging times."
If you are a government, medical, institutional, or commercial organization looking to purchase quantities of hand sanitizer, please reach out to sanitizer@puttyworld.com for more information.
In addition to propping up a hand sanitizer operation, Aaron is also hosting a daily Instagram Live play date for his viewers to share fun, educational, and meditative activities with his followers (kids and adults of all ages). Aaron hopes that these daily virtual "play dates" will be a small refuge for those parents at home trying to balance work and full-time childcare, and will be an educational stress-reliever for the kids who tune in.
For more information on Crazy Aaron's, visit puttyworld.com.
For more information on the story behind Crazy Aaron, click here.