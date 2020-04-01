PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) International President Thomas M. Conway issued the following statement in response to reports that the Trump administration will defer collecting MFN tariffs for 90 days:
"The administration's plan to allow importers to defer certain tariffs, as reported in multiple press outlets, is ill advised and puts thousands of American jobs at needless risk.
"The argument that this move is necessary to increase 'liquidity' is also extremely troubling, as any flexibility it will afford will go to foreign producers and importers, while putting further strain on domestic manufacturers at a time when they can least afford it.
"Domestic workers making glassware, light trucks and countless other products will ultimately be the ones who pay the price as plants are forced to close and jobs are lost.
"The USW supports the administration's reported decision to keep tariffs in place for items subject to current enforcement actions. These are vital protections that we must maintain.
"Nevertheless, the potential decision on MFN tariffs will hurt workers when they are most vulnerable.
"It's indisputable that the United States must take bold, decisive action to protect its economy. However, the beneficiaries of these actions must always be workers and their families.
"Foreign manufacturers have been exploiting loopholes in our current trade laws for too long. Now is not the time for backsliding into a broken system."
The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.
