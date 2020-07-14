united_steelworkers_logo.jpg

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

 By United Steelworkers (USW);ITC;

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) union today welcomed the ITC's preliminary determination on passenger vehicle and light truck (PVLT) tires from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

"Domestic tire workers, including USW members, know better than anyone how much dumping and illegal subsides hurt our industries and jeopardize U.S. jobs," said USW International President Tom Conway. "They've lived in fear for far too long that their good, family-sustaining jobs and their communities would be the next victims of bad actors looking to exploit the American market.

"Today's ITC determination allows us to move forward with a much-needed investigation into these four countries' trading practices and ultimately institute remedies that will allow U.S. tire producers to compete on a level playing field."

The USW filed antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) petitions against the four countries on May 13. The Commerce Department initiated an investigation on June 23.

"U.S. workers need help now," said Kevin Johnsen, who chairs the USW's Rubber and Plastics Industry Conference. "They cannot be left to contend with unfair trade on their own.

"Today's decision is a step in the right direction toward staunching the flow of illegally traded PVLT tires into the United States."

The USW is the largest North American union in tire manufacturing, representing workers who make PVLT tires at plants in eight states: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio, North Carolina, New York and Virginia.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, mining, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining, the service, public and health care sectors and higher education. For more information: www.usw.org.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-456-2444, jkamm@usw.org  

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.