MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "ColorSTRUCK": a potent tale that examines prejudice, hope, and the desire to do what's right. "ColorSTRUCK" is the creation of published author Uzoma Uponi, a loving wife and mother of four who resides in Calgary. Uponi is known as a gifted storyteller and lends a unique voice to the growing African narrative.
Uponi shares, "Afam Izuwa didn't expect that taking care of three orphaned children would be easy. And it isn't, especially since one of them is an albino.
"Depending on who you ask in this African society, albinos can be a blessing or a curse to a family.
"The three siblings are aware of the danger their albino sibling faces. They also know they have no choice but to entrust their safety to the care of their new uncle and to fully embrace their new life with him.
"Awele Martins is in the final weeks of her youth service when she overhears a midnight conversation that sets her on a collision course with evil. Her actions would catapult her into the lives of Afam Izuwa and his dependants and result in a clear demonstration of how hopeless situations can be turned around by divine intervention.
"Set in Nigeria, ColorSTRUCK explores discrimination against persons with albinism in Africa"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Uzoma Uponi's new book is an engaging, culturally aware narrative.
Uponi's creative voice expresses a raw sense of emotion as readers discover the fate of an innocent girl.
Consumers can purchase "ColorSTRUCK" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "ColorSTRUCK," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing