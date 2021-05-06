MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Letters to My Teacher": a brilliant manuscript of journeys told in letters that relive many adventures across the world of education and bring inspiration to the majority. "Letters to My Teacher" is the creation of published author V. E. Buchanan, an educator who has earned degrees in Early Childhood Education, enhanced with a degree in paralegal studies.
Buchanan shares, "While entering into a world of wonderful, Letters to My Teacher is just that! The overwhelming response of parents and children is impressively beautiful with warm smiling hearts! Stories and letters in this book will take you back more than twenty years, and without a doubt will enlighten you as to the wonders of teaching in this arena for we are the beginners as to the preludes of education.
"Taking a peek into this level of education will give readers a sense of joy and understanding of its importance to the education of the very young for they are incredible! As to reading these precious stories and letters, my wish is that it will take you to a place of laughter, happiness, and a fond appreciation of all under this umbrella for, as we all know, it takes a village!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, V. E. Buchanan's new book is a beautiful display of the joys of teaching and the messages of appreciation for a level of education that is wondrous and life changing. The author hopes to enlighten everyone with these heartwarming words.
