MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mistletoe": a fun-filled read that encourages parent-and-child bonding. This book also broadens children's imaginations by demonstrating how they can dream up characters, even with their toes! "Mistletoe" is the creation of published author V.K. Roberts (Robert Sopher), a writer and father of two lovely daughters.

Roberts shares, "I wrote this book using the name V. K. Roberts. The 'V' honors my daughter Victoria, the 'K' honors my daughter Kimberlee and Roberts is my first name. I hope you have fond memories reading this book to a young child."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, V.K. Roberts's new book is an exciting creation designed especially for parents to have fun with their children through reading. Robert Sopher thanks you for the support and a portion of sales goes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

View a synopsis of "Mistletoe" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Mistletoe" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Mistletoe," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

