"Winky, Blinky, and Snoozy" from Christian Faith Publishing author V.M. Payne is a delightful juvenile fiction that offers important messages of faith and a fun tale of adventure with an enjoyable outcome.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Winky, Blinky, and Snoozy": a sweet story of helping creatures in need. "Winky, Blinky, and Snoozy" is the creation of published author V.M. Payne, an eighty-one-year-old great-great-great-grandmother who raised nine children.
Payne shares, "Winky, Blinky, and Snoozy is a story about three baby squirrels rescued by two little boys, Scott Crouch, eight years old and his brother JB, six years old. They cared for them all summer before they let them go. Twenty years later, Scott's son, Scott 2, was born and Scott's sister had a son, Jacob. The author got the idea to write this story while reliving this summer to the sons of Scott and Ginger. Jacob took the story to school for share time. His teacher loved it and suggested to have it published. Now twenty years later, you have it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, V.M. Payne's new book will entertain and surprise young readers as they see what adventures await when three baby squirrels suddenly find themselves in need of help.
Payne provides a charming narrative paired with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment of young readers.
