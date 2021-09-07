MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Nothing to Prominence: Evangelist Teylor J. Joseph": a potent look back on a life lived in faith. "From Nothing to Prominence: Evangelist Teylor J. Joseph" is the creation of published author Valentin Sandaire, a loving husband and devoted father who is the senior pastor of First Haitian Evangelical Church of Queens, a native of Haiti, and Co-founder of Temple of Refuge in Brooklyn, New York.
Sandaire shares, "In our life, we face many obstacles that often stunt or slow our progression. It is up to us as individuals to tap into our inner being to search for our purpose in life. Valentin Sandaire came up with this masterpiece of a biography From Nothing to Prominence that aims to motivate people from the example of Evangelist Teylor's life. He explains incidents from Evangelist Teylor's life from childhood to his time of ministry. It tells us how God can pick an unqualified person and use him for His glory. Valentin highlights Teylor's life in eleven chapters and concludes his life and death history in these folded pages. Get your hand on this epic book today!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valentin Sandaire's new book is a personal and encouraging opportunity to view what life was like for a notable evangelist.
Sandaire shares an eloquent and inspiring look back on how lives can be transformed by God if one is open to the opportunity.
