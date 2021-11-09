MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Weeping Willow": a vibrant and imaginative narrative about valuing one's gifts no matter what. "Weeping Willow" is the creation of published author Valerie Blades, a loving mother and dedicated case manager.
Blades shares, "Lea was a young girl born with a mysterious circumstance. Some said she was cursed; others thought she was born with a medical condition that caused her tears to stream uncontrollably whenever she became sad. To avoid a scandal and shame on her family, Lea decided to escape into the remote rain forest, away from her family. Does she live in solidarity? Or will the villagers discover her curse was a blessing in disguise?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Blades's new book will grab the imagination of any young reader as they follow along to see what becomes of Lea.
With an imaginative tale and vibrant illustrations, Blades happily presents a unique and engaging fable for young readers enjoyment.
Consumers can purchase "Weeping Willow" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Weeping Willow," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing