"Pieces of My Heart" from Christian Faith Publishing author Valerie Gettis is an enjoyable and encouraging arrangement of poems inspired by the author's life experiences and dedicated faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pieces of My Heart": a hopeful discussion of life's peaks and valleys. "Pieces of My Heart" is the creation of published author Valerie Gettis, a dedicated mother and passionate creator.
Gettis shares, "Pieces of My Heart is a book of poems that speaks to the challenges of life as it relates to love, hate, happiness, sadness, defeat, conquering, hopelessness, and overcoming. Sometimes in life we share and shed pieces of our heart to mold and renew ourselves. There are times in life where we sleep and are just existing, and there are times when God shakes us up so that we can be awakened.
"There is one thing that binds us together and that is love. Love comes from the heart. It doesn't hide anything or expect anything; it just is. We all can relate to feelings of frustration, despair, loneliness, not feeling heard, or validated. When these feelings arise, it pains the heart. On the other hand, when we experience love and self-worth, our hearts are on fire and filled with joy.
"Pieces of My Heart is a little token of my Christian walk. This road and path are not always easy. Sometimes I fall short, but I am reminded that no matter what, I'm not alone. God is with me every step of the way. He is there when I'm down and feel like giving up. God will put people in your path to rescue you and place your feet on solid ground. God nudges our hearts in different directions and different spaces to strengthen us and remind us that he has control of the situations no matter what. I'm sharing pieces of my heart to help inspire and touch others or remind you to never give up."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Gettis's new book will encourage and entertain as readers explore a carefully selected anthology of personal poems.
Gettis shares in hopes of encouraging readers on their walk of faith to help nurture a strong connection with God.
