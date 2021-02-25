MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living Life via The Silver Cord: Ecclesiastes 12:6-7": a profound exposition that holds a spiritual journey through a God-set path while finding direction in the mess of life. "Living Life via The Silver Cord: Ecclesiastes 12:6-7" is the creation of published author Valerie Hutchings, a woman who keeps a strong faith in God. She gives all the glory to Him and trusts His plans.
Hutchings shares, "'Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever' (Heb. 13:8). God is still using people, just as he did in the Bible. Those stories were put there for us to see how God can take a nobody and turn them into a somebody without asking anybody. We are all connected with a silver cord (Eccles. 12:6–7). This is not a puppet string. Because God loves us so much, he will not come against our choice. We have the lifeline to communicate with him and to hear his voice: 'My sheep listen to my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. And I give eternal life to them, and they will never perish; and no one will snatch them out of My hand. My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father's hand. I and the Father are one' (John 10:27–30). I hope to open the eyes of all to show them how special they are to God and to do his will. For as long as they have breath, they have a choice."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Hutchings's new book is a thought-provoking account shared to raise awareness to the believer that God is ever-present. This is also a reminder to everyone that it's never too late to listen to intuition and hear what one's heart says.
