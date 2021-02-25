MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living Life via The Silver Cord: Ecclesiastes 12:6-7": a profound exposition that holds a spiritual journey through a God-set path while finding direction in the mess of life. "Living Life via The Silver Cord: Ecclesiastes 12:6-7" is the creation of published author Valerie Hutchings, a woman who keeps a strong faith in God. She gives all the glory to Him and trusts His plans.

Hutchings shares, "'Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever' (Heb. 13:8). God is still using people, just as he did in the Bible. Those stories were put there for us to see how God can take a nobody and turn them into a somebody without asking anybody. We are all connected with a silver cord (Eccles. 12:6–7). This is not a puppet string. Because God loves us so much, he will not come against our choice. We have the lifeline to communicate with him and to hear his voice: 'My sheep listen to my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. And I give eternal life to them, and they will never perish; and no one will snatch them out of My hand. My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father's hand. I and the Father are one' (John 10:27–30). I hope to open the eyes of all to show them how special they are to God and to do his will. For as long as they have breath, they have a choice."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Hutchings's new book is a thought-provoking account shared to raise awareness to the believer that God is ever-present. This is also a reminder to everyone that it's never too late to listen to intuition and hear what one's heart says.

View a synopsis of "Living Life via The Silver Cord: Ecclesiastes 12:6-7" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Living Life via The Silver Cord: Ecclesiastes 12:6-7" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Living Life via The Silver Cord: Ecclesiastes 12:6-7," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.