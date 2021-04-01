MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mary of Bethany": a novel that takes one of the most-read biblical stories of redemption and relates it to the modern-day reader. "Mary of Bethany" is the creation of published author Vanessa Collier, a licensed professional clinical counselor and writer.
Collier shares, "Mary of Bethany has personal demons. The Bible tells that Jesus cast seven demons from Mary. In this story, they are not demons that are loud, demanding, or obvious. They are the demons that worm their way into hearts and destroy lives, demons that torment the souls of men, even now. They are born out of our trauma and abuse. We call them hate, fear, lust, greed, revenge, selfishness, and shaming self-blame. This story begins with tragedy, grief, deception, unspeakable pain, compromise, and, finally, desperation. Things seem hopeless. Then Mary meets Jesus and everything is forever changed. She is set free from the past and her wounded soul is healed.
"Mary's salvation experience ripples out to the people around her. Her relationship with Jesus impacts her family, friends, and even her enemies. The story explores the Christian experience of justification, sanctification, and glorification.
"Mary gives us a very personal view of Jesus. In her story, he is a man that sits by the fire with his friends, laughs easily, and has rich relationships with everyone around him. She sees the Christ in the day-to-day life experience. He is touchable, tangible, real, and approachable. Many of the moments Mary records in her story are ordinary, but because of who Jesus is, they are extraordinary."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vanessa Collier's new book is an engaging take on the biblical story of the casting of seven demons. In this story, Mary of Bethany struggles to juggle her personal demons until she discovers Jesus, who ultimately helps her heal from the past and find the light.
View a synopsis of "Mary of Bethany" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Mary of Bethany" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mary of Bethany," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing