PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. ("LEAF"), a leading U.S. equipment leasing and finance company and subsidiary of People's United Bank, today announced that its VAR Technology Finance and Vend Lease brands will become part of the LEAF brand. With this change, VAR Technology Finance and Vend Lease equipment vendors and business customers of all sizes will continue to receive the same outstanding service and support from the teams they trust, now unified with the LEAF brand's advanced technology platform, funding resources, and market reach.
"After years of collaborating with VAR Technology Finance and Vend Lease teams as separately branded subsidiaries, we're excited to unite them all under LEAF's brand," said Miles Herman, LEAF President and COO. "Now, solution providers, equipment vendors, and business customers of all sizes across enterprise technology, hospitality, vending, and dozens of other marketplaces can work with the finance experts they already know while enjoying the enhanced capabilities and power of one brand to serve all their needs."
Finance products and services remain the same, equipment vendors and business customers of all sizes can continue to expect unmatched customization to make getting technology and equipment easier and more affordable, as well as more resources, tools, and insight to help their companies move forward in a rapidly changing business environment.
"For decades, LEAF has helped businesses of all sizes, schools and universities, community non-profits as well as state and local governmental agencies across the country simplify getting equipped to win opportunities and grow," said Miles Herman, LEAF President and COO. "We're proud to unite VAR Technology Finance and Vend Lease under our highly respected and widely known brand as our teams continue working to support the success of everyone we serve."
About LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc.
LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. ("LEAF") is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Moberly, MO, Baltimore, MD, Dallas, TX, and Orange, CA. From the office to the factory floor to the server room, wherever customers need equipment, we make it affordable. Trusted by 250,000 companies and organizations of all sizes across the U.S., LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc., backed by the strength of People's United Bank, offers customized financing that helps our customers solve real problems. When businesses need financing or need to offer financing, they achieve more with LEAF. Learn more at http://www.LEAFnow.com.
About People's United Bank
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with approximately $65 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.
