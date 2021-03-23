MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cody's Baptism": a gripping storybook that explains to readers the true meaning of baptism and what's going to happen once a person is baptized. "Cody's Baptism" is the creation of published author Venita Banks Lane, a writer who is passionate about learning and has a desire to serve.
Banks Lane writes, "A life in Christ is an exciting adventure filled with wonder, discovery, and amazement. All the richest of treasures that life has to offer are found in God the Father revealed through his son Jesus Christ. Come along on this enlightening encounter as Cody acknowledges the call on his life as he's guided by the Holy Spirit.
"'No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me draw him. (John 6:44a)'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Venita Banks Lane's new book teaches children that each element used in the sacrament of baptism has a purpose in everyone's life and is essential in making their faith and bond with God strong.
