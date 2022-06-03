"Through the Hoop" from Christian Faith Publishing author Venna Dee Morgan is a compelling fiction that examines the life of a determined athlete who finds that reaching the championship is more of a challenge than previously expected.
"Through the Hoop": a creative opportunity to consider the social issues faced by young ones. "Through the Hoop" is the creation of published author Venna Dee Morgan.
Morgan shares, "Lalo is a twelve-year-old boy with a love of basketball and a dream to play for his school's team in the upcoming district championship.
"To be chosen to play, he must balance his time to practice hard and improve his basketball skills as well as study hard to meet academic goals set by his teacher, principal, and parents.
"As challenges arise and interfere with his pursuit of the team position and the excitement of playing in the competition, will his love for the game and his determination to play overshadow his integrity? Will he learn to take responsibility for his choices and the consequences they bring?
"Honesty, friendship, empathy, love, loyalty, sacrifice, forgiveness, and family values are being challenged, for Lalo sees them as stumbling blocks in the way of reaching his goal.
"He struggles to make appropriate choices that would ultimately help him rise above the conflicts and temptations he faces. Learning to heed the advice of friends, family, and leaders is a daunting challenge.
"A true test of character and determination is before him. Can he motivate himself to do what is required to realize his dream?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Venna Dee Morgan's new book explores the world of a young boy who finds unexpected lessons during a fateful basketball season.
Morgan crafts a finely balanced fiction for the encouragement of young minds as important social issues are addressed.
