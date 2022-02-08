MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Constant and Eternal (The Father's Love): The Third of A Beautiful Sequel (My Life in Christ)": a potent reminder of God's promise. "Constant and Eternal (The Father's Love): The Third of A Beautiful Sequel (My Life in Christ)" is the creation of published author Venus Michelle Pilipovic.

Pilipovic shares, "Amish, Buddhists, Christians, Deists, Episcopalians, Free Masons, Gnoses, Hindus, Islamics, Jehovah's Witnesses, Kimbanguists, Lutherans, Mormons, Neo-Pagans, Occultists, Pagans, Quadri, Rastafarians, Satanists, Taoists, Unitarian Universalists, Vaishnavites, Wiccans, Xintiandi, Yezidis, Zoroastrians, and all that was not mentioned with or without a category—welcome to my story, soon to be yours."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Venus Michelle Pilipovic's new book will challenge and engage believers both new or established.

Pilipovic shares in hopes of empowering others on their walk of faith.

