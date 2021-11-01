PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verde Financial Solutions (VFS), the global leader in Unattended Retail Manufacturing has announced an exclusive strategic sales partnership with Naturepay. The strategic partnership focuses on bringing mainstream PIN Based Debit processing solutions to Cannabis, CBD and Hemp related businesses across the country via Unattended Retail Kiosks. Naturepay has emerged as a leading reseller of payment solutions to merchants conducting business within the Cannabis industry, focusing on delivering unparalleled service to merchants and sales partners.
VFS, has the opportunity to deliver an unique customer experience to the end consumer with a much broader audience of Cannabis merchants with its State of the Art Kiosks. This new sales partnership with Naturepay enables Verde to work with a like-minded partner with extensive experience in helping Cannabis-related merchants to obtain steady and reliable PIN Based Debit processing. Verde will continue to focus on providing State of the Art Kiosks to the US Cannabis Industry.
"Naturepay, The brand Cannabis merchants have entrusted for more than 7 years, is excited to be finalizing our exclusive sales agreement with Verde to bring their state of the art self-serve kiosks to the cannabis market. We are excited to partner in Verde's mission to deliver kiosks to those Cannabis merchants that are most in need. Particularly for retail store-front merchants, where we will be able to offer Verde's Technology to the masses," said Justin Cummings, Vice President at Naturepay.
"This strategic relationship is a major milestone for us, and at VFS we are very pleased to have found a partner which shares our passion for delivering everyday Profitability and reliability that the industry thirsts for. It is our visions combined which will allow Cannabis retailers the ability to grow their business with immediate results." said Jon Stevens, Chief Financial Officer of Verde Financial Solutions.
About Verde:
Verde Financial Solutions Provides Automated Unattended Retail Systems for CBD, THC and everything in between. We are the only Manufacturer and Distributor to have fully integrated Age Verification, Payment Systems and Mobile App to create a seamless consumer buying experience. With our state of the art AI, combined with Live Inventory, Geofencing, and the ability to Switch Marketing Ads in Minutes our Distributors have even more options to increase their Revenue and Sales Capacity. This is why the future of vending has now arrived. Whether it's Pre Order and Pick up, Checking for Inventory, or Buying at the Machine... We are so much MORE than a Kiosk. For more information on Verde visit http://www.verderetail.com
About Naturepay:
Naturepay has been pioneering the cannabis payments landscape for close to a decade. Naturepay provides compliant and transparent cashless payment solutions to licensed cannabis dispensary and delivery companies around the country. Naturepay's connections to "cannabis friendly" banking, compliant and transparent cashless payment options, as well as seamless capabilities to integrate with point of sale systems position us for continuous growth in the industry. For more information on NaturePay, visit http://www.naturepay.net
