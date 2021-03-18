MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sally Boldly Sleds Down the Big Hill: Sally's Not A Chicken series": a heartwarming read for kids about embracing faith in times when worry and fear takes over the heart. "Sally Boldly Sleds Down the Big Hill: Sally's Not A Chicken series" is the creation of published author Veronica Naglic, a small business owner from Cleveland, Ohio. She has had an adventurous career in advertising, event planning, and sales.
Naglic shares, "Meet the Smith family. They are a family of four, which includes Dad, Mom, Tommy, and Sally. They are your everyday superheroes! Let them take you on an adventure as they spend time together as a family. Just like you, they enjoy good days of school, work, and play. Occasionally, they are faced with a challenge and are quick to encourage and support each other. Afterall, being a superhero is doing little things in a big way!
"Sally's Not a Chicken series is a great way to introduce you to the young Sally Smith. She is an adventurous little girl who is heroically donning her cape to break through fear and encountering new activities!
"Sally Boldly Sleds down the Big Hill shows how Sally is faced with the challenge of sledding down the big hill for the first time. During the winter, the Smith family spends time playing outside in the snow. Sally enjoys many activities and gets really good at them. However, she gets too comfortable sledding down the little hill and is ready to graduate to something bigger. With permission and encouragement from her parents, and a little teasing from her brother, Tommy, Sally finds strength, from God, to break through her fear.
"Learn a new word: Boldly - in a confident and courageous way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Veronica Naglic's new book gives a meaningful message to the young kids to trust God whenever they feel fear and loss of confidence.
This is an enjoyable work both child and parents can read together.
View a synopsis of "Sally Boldly Sleds Down the Big Hill: Sally's Not A Chicken series" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Sally Boldly Sleds Down the Big Hill: Sally's Not A Chicken series" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sally Boldly Sleds down the Big Hill", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing