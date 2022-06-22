"30 Days of Devotions and Dreams" from Christian Faith Publishing author Veronica P. Butler is a creative and visually stimulating work that will offer readers a daily message of God's word to consider and reflect upon.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "30 Days of Devotions and Dreams": an enjoyable opportunity for reflection. "30 Days of Devotions and Dreams" is the creation of published author Veronica P. Butler, a native of Illinois who recently retired from working various administrative positions for nearly thirty-seven years.
Butler shares, "All throughout the Bible, it is mentioned how God or his angels spoke to many through their dreams: Noah, Daniel, Jacob, Joseph, Mary, mother of Jesus, and John in Revelations.
"These dreams were to warn, bless, protect, or inform them of the past, present, or future. God still sends dreams today. God began to send me bold and colorful dreams with messages he wanted me to know and I believe to share with others.
"I also began to work on a forgotten passion for painting and decided to combine them both. I hope and pray you will be blessed each day with uplifting scripture, words of encouragement, art, and prayer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Veronica P. Butler's new book takes readers into her personal spiritual journey in hopes of helping others to recognize God's messages to them.
Consumers can purchase "30 Days of Devotions and Dreams" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "30 Days of Devotions and Dreams," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing