PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The industry's most comprehensive showcase of PVC installation tips and hands-on workshops will begin touring this spring and the fall with nationally recognized builder Bobby Parks who will bring a training center on wheels to about 100 dealer locations. He will conduct informal, informative demonstrations, specially designed for industry professionals, at every stop. "In the course of about 20 weeks, VERSATEX will roll through 27 states east of the Mississippi, " Mr. Parks said this week. "You'll have a chance to see the latest VERSATEX products, pick up inspiration and best practices, and get to know some VERSATEX team members and dealers, too."
The opening dates:
- Tuesday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Building Center Inc. of Greensboro, 405 E. Meadowview Road, Greensboro, N.C.
- Wednesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Goldsboro Builder Supply, 701 Patetown Road, Goldsboro, N.C.; RSVP (919) 734-4074
- Wednesday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Stier Supply, 1075 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, S.C.; RSVP (803) 999-1882
According to VERSATEX's Sales V.P., Rick Kapres, "This year the Road Show provides more value and covers more ground than ever. It's a whole lot more than just than a guy with a card table; you'll see real techniques, tools, products and experts. You can learn a lot just by walking through the instructional exhibits in our roomy new trailer."
Mr. Kapres said the continuously updated itinerary, with visitor sign-up forms, appears on VERSATEX's web site, https://versatex.com/news-and-events#news, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/versatex/. Building-supply dealers interested in hosting Road Show events still have time to apply for spots on the 2021 schedule. The website offers a dealer application form.
Mr. Parks repeats a compressed, hands-on demonstration several times in the course of each Road Show stop. Visitors can come and go at their own speed and build relationships with him, other fellow professionals and the dealer hosting the event. "The industry, the Road Show and VERSATEX solutions, keep evolving," Mr. Parks said. "Events like this bring product updates and installation information right to the people best positioned to put them to work."
About VERSATEX
Weather-resistant, long-lasting VERSATEX trim materials and systems are manufactured by VERSATEX Building Products (a division of the Azek Company), where state-of-the-art facilities produce cellular PVC extrusion products such as VERSATEX trimboards, sheet, T&G, mouldings, prefabricated corners, and one-piece column wraps; the innovative VERSATEX soffit system; dimensionally compatible VERSATEX Max nominal 2-by boards; and the Canvas Series, which pairs the beauty of wood with the durability of PVC.
Further details:
