WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertibrands, the leading marketing agency for specialty insurance market providers, announced today it has released MGA+, a new, affordable lead generation tool that drives commercial insurance purchasers to agents, and connects agents to specialty underwriters who are leaders in their respective markets.
Agents and brokers can register at no cost on http://www.MGAplus.com, a digital platform providing hundreds of shareable resources, customized sales tools and access to market-leading specialty underwriters, including MGAs, MGUs, program administrators, specialty carriers and select wholesalers.
"Specialty market providers employ talented underwriters and industry expertise, but often are limited in their marketing and sales resources, which makes it difficult for them to utilize robust digital marketing programs," said Richard Look, president of Vertibrands. "MGA+ offers these specialty market providers an affordable digital network solution that connects them with interested agents and brokers, while also driving commercial insurance purchasers to agents and brokers."
With an annual fee per specialty program or product line, specialty program providers can enroll in MGA+ and secure market exclusivity for their respective industry or product. They can then leverage digital advertising that generates millions of impressions across hundreds of thousands of agents and customer service representatives (CSRs), and utilize a proven, sophisticated lead generation tool.
Upon registering on MGAplus.com, agents may select up to 10 industries or products in which they specialize to attract similar business opportunities. These 10 selections become accessible to commercial insurance purchasers through an Agent Locator platform that is searchable by specialty class of business and proximity.
To learn more about or register for MGA+ visit: http://www.MGAplus.com.
About Vertibrands
Vertibrands is a full-service marketing communications firm specializing in serving specialty insurance markets. Their marketing strategists and creative specialists have worked with more than 50 specialty market providers that sell multi-line specialty programs or single line products through agents and brokers. Vertibrands's team of industry experts have received several IMCA, TMPAA and AAMGA awards for design, programming and overall campaign effectiveness. Focused on driving business growth, Vertibrands is commited to long term client success.
