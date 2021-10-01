MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life, Our Life, and the Last Three Years": a thoughtful discussion of the choices made and the consequences gained as the author takes readers on a journey through the past. "My Life, Our Life, and the Last Three Years" is the creation of published author Vicki Davis, a native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, who currently resides in Durham, North Carolina.
Davis shares, "Why did I remain in a turbulent marriage for so many years? Did my insecurities create codependency in our relationship? How did God change my heart toward my husband?
"Confronting the ugly truth can be a painful experience. But when God is part of your journey, he can turn sorrow into joy and restore your life with purpose, peace, and blessings.
"My prayer is that you will find your truth and be healed from the brokenness of your past."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicki Davis's new book is an inspiring and open exploration of a life lived in faith through all that life had to offer.
Whether good or bad, Davis shares a tale of making the best of things until one realizes that good enough is no longer good enough. Readers will discover a strong and determined spirit paired with a heart filled with faith within this heartfelt narrative.
