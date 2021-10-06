MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Goops": an engaging children's tale of the value reading provides. "The Goops" is the creation of published author Vicki L. Eddy, a loving mother, doting grandmother, and devoted educator.
Eddy shares, "Do you ever look up at the night sky and stare at the moon? It seems so far away, yet when you look at the stars, it seems much closer. Can you see the craters when you look at the moon? Do you imagine what it is like there?
"What if I told you that the moon is alive with creatures called Goops? What if I told you that there are families and villages of these creatures living in those craters? Oh, scientists will tell you that the moon is just rock and that there are no living creatures on it, but today you can read and learn about the chubby little critters that actually live up there. They are plump tiny little things that actually depend on you and me to live. Read on and find out all about these fun little Goops and just why they need YOU."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicki L. Eddy's new book is a fun-filled adventure to the moon.
Eddy's love of children and encouragement of reading is well represented within the pages of this light-hearted children's work.
Consumers can purchase "The Goops" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
