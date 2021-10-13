MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Keisha the Flower": a valuable opportunity to discuss self-esteem and self-reliance with young readers. "Keisha the Flower" is the creation of published author Vicki Yabuku, a loving mother and grandmother who retired from a rewarding career as a kindergarten teacher.
Yabuku shares, "Keisha loves flowers. She thinks they are so beautiful that she decides to be one. If she were a flower, everyone would think she was beautiful. Being a flower is not what Keisha thought it would be. She encounters ants, a pesky bee, and she misses a chance play with her friends. Through it all, Keisha learns a valuable lesson on beauty from her loving grandmother."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicki Yabuku's new book is a delightful adventure of a little girl who learns important lessons from her devoted grandmother.
Yabuku's love of educating and inspiring young readers is apparent within the pages of this empowering work.
