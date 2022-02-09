MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Like What You Like": a potent reminder of the importance of being honest with oneself and loved ones. "You Like What You Like" is the creation of published author Vicki Yabuku, a dedicated kindergarten teacher for over thirty years.
Yabuku shares, "Edwin is happy about being adopted. He is very excited to be getting a family. He is also nervous. There is something he must tell his future parents. He thinks the Goodsons may not want him to be their son after he tells them his secret. Edwin learns an important lesson about acceptance and unconditional love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicki Yabuku's new book features engaging illustrations by James E. Lofton.
Yabuku shares a powerful message for young readers and the adults who love them within the pages of this charming juvenile fiction.
Consumers can purchase "You Like What You Like" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
