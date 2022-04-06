"Loving Two Men" from Christian Faith Publishing author Vickie Joyner is an inspiring look into how the author discovered a calling for ministering to those in need of God's love.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Loving Two Men": a potent memoir with thoughtful reflections. "Loving Two Men" is the creation of published author Vickie Joyner, a loving mother and grandmother who became the first female pastor of Bagley Chapel MBC after her husband, the former pastor, passed away in 2010.
Joyner shares, "Is it possible to love two men at the same time?
"Will you be torn between emotions and feelings?
"Does one need to know about the other?
"How do you value one over the other?
"When is enough, enough?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vickie Joyner's new book is a nostalgic and empowering exploration of love, faith, and God's promise.
Joyner shares a personal and encouraging look into a life lived in faith and trust of God's word.
