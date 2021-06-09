MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Greatest Rescue": a gripping and potent story of salvation. "The Greatest Rescue" is the creation of published author Vickie L. Keener, a retired elementary school teacher who enjoys spending time with husband, Clair, and their eight grandchildren.
Keener shares, "In Sunday school, Bible clubs, and at home, we teach children that Jesus died on the cross for the sins of the world. However, sometimes it can take years down their spiritual journey to realize the significance of the cross and where humanity would be without our Lord's compassion and sacrifice.
"The Greatest Rescue is an allegorical story that presents the Gospel message to children in a way that gives them the big picture of what Christ has done in redeeming each one of us individually and also eventually the whole natural world.
"In this story, the people of Beulah Land live in a beautiful and perfect world and live their lives in the love of their King Judah. Then evil enters the world through the pride and jealousy of Beelzebub, and trouble comes to this once joyful place. How Beulah Land is saved from ruin draws a picture of the real-life meaning of 'God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son…' The story ends with a short summary to help children connect the allegory and its characters to the Bible and themselves.
"If you are looking for a children's book that presents God's plan of salvation in a way that is appealing, memorable, and brings comprehension to young boys and girls, The Greatest Rescue is for you.
"In addition, this story is a wonderful way to help a child see why we as believers love the Lord and to take that first step of fulfilling the command to 'love the Lord your God with all your heart.' For our heart is the greatest gift we have to give in return for all He has done for us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vickie L. Keener's new book is a creative way to explain the story of Jesus's sacrifice to children.
With a compelling narrative and eye-catching illustrations, Keener's tale will be certain to engage young readers embarking on their search for faith.
