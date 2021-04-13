MEADVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Love Someone Else's Child": a mother's take on loving children that may not have been borne by her but brought upon her by Grace. "How to Love Someone Else's Child" is the creation of published author Vicksay Baby Moten-Richardson, a woman of faith and a mother of two.
Moten-Richardson shares, "All I ever wanted was to be a mother. At the age of four, when someone would ask me what I wanted to be, I would say, 'I want God to delay his coming so that I can live to be twenty-five years old, get married, and have children.' But on that dreadful day in January of 1994, my doctor told me that my chances of becoming a mother were very slim due to several female problems. I hung my head in my chest and cried. There will always be a hole in my heart and questions in my mind about what my child would have looked like. Would he or she be like me, talk like me, or even stand like me? God's will in my life is more important than mine, and since then, I have learned to trust him with all my heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicksay Baby Moten-Richardson's new book is a woman's journey towards discovering hope amidst trials, motherhood in its purest meaning, and unconditional love.
