MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Olive and Sugar": a heartfelt tale of a grandmother who helps a little girl grieve for a beloved mother. "Olive and Sugar" is the creation of published author Vicky Rosario, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was born in Germany, raised in Chicago, and currently resides in Florida. Rosario has served as a nurse for the past thirty-four years.
Rosario shares, "It is wonderful to know that God is always taking care of us. God always has a plan for us. It doesn't matter what age we are, from little Olive to her grandmother Sugar."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicky Rosario's new book will inspire young readers and those that love them.
Rosario shares a tale of hope, faith, and the power of God's grace in everyone's life.
Consumers can purchase "Olive and Sugar" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
