MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith: The First Principle": an intriguing approach to self-help. "Faith: The First Principle" is the creation of published author Victor Ahwireng, a devoted student of theology who has traveled the world extensively.
Ahwireng shares, "Faith is as real as heat or gravity. We are all born with it. We all use it, especially when we are not conscious of it. It becomes a problem when we make a conscious effort to use it. Most people try to get hold of it from a religious base. This is also a problem because most of the religious teachings or definitions make it seem like it is something that is abstract, not tangible. A lot of work has been done in Christian circles to help people deal with this very important principle of life. But it has never been enough. This small book is meant to simplify your understanding of "faith" so as to make it easier and more ready to use. One does not have to be religious to practice faith. If heat is real, one does not have to be a scientist to appreciate it. So also is faith and religion. Put religion aside and read this book with an open mind and see how it will make you feel."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victor Ahwireng's new book is an engaging examination of faith and how it works in one's life.
With a straight-forward approach and positive outlook, this narrative is certain to encourage readers to reflect upon how they permit faith to work in their lives.
