"The Little House on the Hill" from Christian Faith Publishing author Victor Ruiz is a unique and enjoyable story that explores the ups and downs of life for the consideration of young readers.
"The Little House on the Hill" is the creation of published author Victor Ruiz, a loving father who was born in East Los Angeles.
Ruiz shares, "The Little House on the Hill is a fun short story about a magical hillside where anything is possible. It tells the story of Gabe, one particular house that is built here. Together we see how he and his animal friends play and interact and the friendships that are formed between them.
"It is also a story of love that he finds in another house, Marie. We see them meet, fall in love, and go through life together. As in life, one day, something happens that changes everything, and we see how the love for someone can be the reason to not give up and to believe in what you feel. It's full of happy times and some not-so-happy times, but it's still an enjoyable journey to follow. It's my version of love and friendship of two houses through the eyes of children and adults who read their story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victor Ruiz's new book will entertain and delight the imagination as readers discover a unique love within the pages of this charming children's story.
Ruiz shares in hopes of inspiring others to always pursue their dreams regardless of what others may think or say.
