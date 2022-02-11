MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Extraordinary Family: The Good, The Bad, and The Miraculous.": an intriguing look into an all-American family. "My Extraordinary Family: The Good, The Bad, and The Miraculous." is a true account of published author Victoria M.
Victoria M. shares, "Many families would not have survived the horrific darkness and chaos. I warn you, the telling of my family's story is a journey through pretense, pain, and punishment which can be overwhelming.
"As a daughter and sister, I invite you to learn the truth about this family so lost. While telling the good and the bad, it is my intention also to celebrate the miraculous.
"This story goes beyond any one individual's experience.
"As terrifying as the darkness is, the light is magnificent in overcoming. Yes, while it is true the family was so lost, there came breathtaking grace. While the damage seemed irreparable at times, there was healing. While the sin seemed to overtake, there was repentance. While despair ruled many days, hope came through."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victoria M.'s new book takes readers on an emotional ride through significant life events that have shaped a family.
From murder to first-loves, Victoria M.'s compelling family history is a fast-paced tale for the ages.
