"The Tale of the Cat with No Tail" from Christian Faith Publishing author Victoria Murdock is a charming story of a unique cat's arrival into the lives of those who needed a friend the most.
Murdock shares, "This is based on a true story but written in the form of a children's story. The little cat with no tail that showed up out of nowhere on my doorstep was actually an answer to a prayer at a very dark and hard time in my life emotionally, spiritually, and physically, which is positive proof to me that God knows what we need, when we need it, and that even the little things are not insignificant."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victoria Murdock's new book is a sweet story of friendship and connection between pets and their owners.
Murdock shares as a thank-you to the little cat that brought joy during times of darkness.
Consumers can purchase"The Tale of the Cat with No Tail" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Tale of the Cat with No Tail," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
