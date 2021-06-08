MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Water Walkers: From Secular Careers to Sacred Service: 39 Stories of Faith": a heartfelt collection of journeys of people leaving their initial chosen path and entering the sacred service to walk God's provided path. "Water Walkers: From Secular Careers to Sacred Service: 39 Stories of Faith" is the creation of published author Vince Clews, a writer with extensive experience in broadcast and non-broadcast video and film. Before becoming an author, he was a freelance writer.
Clews shares, "As I was finalizing this book, I struggled with a title for the collection of stories I was telling. The common thread was, of course, the story told in Matthew 14:22–29 when Jesus, standing on the Sea of Galilee, called Peter to come to him. Peter heard the Master's voice and stepped out of the safety of the boat. And, for his faith, Peter walked on water. It is important to remember that the sea at the time of the walk was rough and the winds were strong. The walk was hard.
"'Water Walkers,' is about contemporary Christian men and women who were immersed in careers when they were called to leave what they were doing and become messengers of the good news of Jesus Christ. Their stories of calling and discernment, of walking on rough seas, are worthy of understanding.
"The stories in this book demonstrate that God's call to fulltime Christian service comes at many times, in many ways, some subtle, some not so subtle. But all, at some point, are clear and irrefutable. The stories of the servants profiled here are provided in short, informal and easy-to-read chapters that are engaging and inspiring. Cover to cover the book is a study in discernment through the lives of 39 water walkers.
"'Water Walkers,' may raise the question for you: 'Am I called?'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vince Clews's new book holds different journeys of water walkers—Christian men and women who bravely heed to the call of the Father.
Through this book, one will realize that God calls His children in different ways and at different points in their lives, and the people in these tales have managed to step onto the water.
View a synopsis of "Water Walkers: From Secular Careers to Sacred Service: 39 Stories of Faith" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Water Walkers: From Secular Careers to Sacred Service: 39 Stories of Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Water Walkers: From Secular Careers to Sacred Service: 39 Stories of Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing